GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 122,917 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 35,119.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122,917 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $49,222,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 3,833.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,335,000 after acquiring an additional 404,204 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in EnerSys by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EnerSys by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 158,617 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $11,969,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $112.53.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.45 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENS

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.