German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,667.15. This trade represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 135 shares of company stock valued at $5,246 in the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.59. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

