Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Global Payments stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

