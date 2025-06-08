Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Position Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 119,370.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 1,007,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after buying an additional 777,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after buying an additional 761,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,566,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

