Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 107.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Newmont by 10.6% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 49,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 108,025.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 261,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.