Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.80.

VEEV opened at $285.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.41 and a 12 month high of $291.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

