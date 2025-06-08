Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $698,000 Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.6%

NBIX stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $121.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.