Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.