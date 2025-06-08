Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $740,000 Stake in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,630 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of ProKidney worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PROK. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 387,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $275,049.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,842,723 shares in the company, valued at $52,428,333.33. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,787,716 shares of company stock worth $1,175,419. 41.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ProKidney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProKidney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of PROK stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $286.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.35. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.43.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProKidney Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

