Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $746,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

BSJQ stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

