Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,203 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 246,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,132 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 58,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.