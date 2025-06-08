Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

