Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 668.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

