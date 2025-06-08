Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 508,027 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 304,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.9%

INGR stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.