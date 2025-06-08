Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,145,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,615,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,137,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,233,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

In related news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,482.40. This represents a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $441,589.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,301.45. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,888 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $120.56 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

