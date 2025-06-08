Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $54.71 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

