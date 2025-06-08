Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $715,000 Investment in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,541 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

