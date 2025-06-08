Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $749,000 Investment in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,711 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. This trade represents a 39.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.