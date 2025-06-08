Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ventas by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Ventas by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,423,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,856,000 after buying an additional 94,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ventas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 128,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 335.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. Ventas’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Argus set a $75.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,661,697.80. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $4,494,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,630.76. This represents a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.