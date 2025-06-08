Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 14,079.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 916.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Verint Systems by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 57,465 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Insider Activity

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.61 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,561.11. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,425. This trade represents a 31.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.