Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Prothena by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

