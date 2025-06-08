Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,406 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

VVR opened at $3.68 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.