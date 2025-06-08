Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE LDOS opened at $148.12 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

