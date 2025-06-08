Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,192 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 19.5% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JBGlobal.com LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 41,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 267.9% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $23.36 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

