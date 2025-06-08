Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3,905.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Six Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

NYSE:HI opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.62%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

