Insider Selling: American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Sells 214,396 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $6,011,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 5th, 325 Capital Llc sold 103,522 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $2,920,355.62.

On Wednesday, June 4th, 325 Capital Llc sold 27,523 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $769,543.08.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, 325 Capital Llc sold 54,913 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $1,610,049.16.

On Monday, June 2nd, 325 Capital Llc sold 79,791 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,270.03.

On Friday, May 30th, 325 Capital Llc sold 127,406 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $3,752,106.70.

American Public Education Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $509.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 19,594.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

