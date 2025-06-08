Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $10,442,600.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total value of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,197 shares in the company, valued at $36,458,696.92. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alan Schriesheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of HEICO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00.

HEICO Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $303.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.23. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $304.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $280.00 target price on HEICO and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HEICO from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of HEICO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

