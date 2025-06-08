iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 103,266.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,228.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $90.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

