iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Position Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 104,633.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

