Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc Sells 4,262,090 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $188,213,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.16. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of Kinetik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54.

Shares of NYSE KNTK opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 3.05. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 328.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kinetik by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNTK. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinetik from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $48.00 price objective on Kinetik and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinetik from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

