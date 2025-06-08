KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KBR were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get KBR alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.