Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 17,875.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Knife River alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,965,000 after buying an additional 983,223 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after buying an additional 819,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,631,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,829,000 after buying an additional 603,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of KNF opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Knife River

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.