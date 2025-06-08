LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 195.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in LPL Financial by 63.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $388.96 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $390.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.