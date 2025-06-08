Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – June 6th

Get alerts:

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or retail high-end products—such as designer clothing, luxury automobiles, watches, or premium cosmetics—positioned as status symbols for affluent consumers. These stocks often exhibit relatively stable profit margins driven by strong brand loyalty and pricing power, but can be sensitive to changes in global economic conditions and consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 318,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. New York Times has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 943,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,061. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $646.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. 692,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,174. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.38.

