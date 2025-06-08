Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.52 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. NVIDIA comprises 3.0% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.