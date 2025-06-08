Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,724 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $384.52 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.80.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

