Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 18,248 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 221.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,458,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,587,000 after buying an additional 2,312,292 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,564,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,870,000 after buying an additional 1,818,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,086,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.19 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

