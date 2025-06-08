Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 169.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $258,928,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25,461.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after purchasing an additional 618,956 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,999,000 after purchasing an additional 438,012 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $72,339,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 642.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 235,211 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.17.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.