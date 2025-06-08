Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,140,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

