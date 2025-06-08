Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 799 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $490.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.01 and its 200-day moving average is $441.49. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

