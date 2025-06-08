Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in DraftKings by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $2,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,127,504 shares of company stock worth $42,687,810. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra Research upgraded DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

DraftKings Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

