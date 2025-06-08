Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.5%

ET opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.