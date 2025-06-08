Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,463,000 after buying an additional 739,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of HOOD opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $77.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,621 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $9,658,644.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,864.82. The trade was a 97.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,226,771 shares of company stock worth $111,467,774 over the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

