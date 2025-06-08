Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 176.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $259,041,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after acquiring an additional 585,526 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 459,203 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after acquiring an additional 456,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.99 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

