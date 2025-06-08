Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 344.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9,471.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 21.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,009.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,297 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,810,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.