Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 150.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PPL by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.