Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research raised shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

