Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 236,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $50.74 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

