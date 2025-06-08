Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Shares of HLT opened at $253.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $243.67.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

