Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,205,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 93,495.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

